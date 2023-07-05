Michigan Matters: Where are the Female CEOs within Michigan?

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - With over 50 percent of Michigan's population being female and many working outside the home, why aren't there more women in the CEO suite at Michigan corporations and across America?

That issue is explored as Carey Oven, Managing Partner of Deloitte Center for Board Effectiveness; Leslie Murphy, CEO of Murphy Consulting, Inc., Carla Bailo, former President & CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR) and Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum Michigan, appear in this special encore episode to talk about it.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Carey Oven, Managing Partner of Deloitte Center for Board Effectiveness

Oven appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and discussed Deloitte's unique Board Ready Women Program to help find more women to be in the pipeline for consideration for corporate boards. She talked how it has made a difference in Detroit and other cities.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Leslie Murphy, CEO of Murphy Consulting, Inc.

Murphy, who has worked in corporate America and serves on numerous boards, has assisted Deloitte with its program. She explained things women seeking to be on a board or in the C-suite might consider.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Carla Bailo, President & CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

Bailo wrote a book with Barclay, "The Road Ahead," which includes conversations with 70 female auto executives who talked about their careers.

Barclay also talked about the book, and detailed the Michigan Women's Leadership Report which Inforum worked on as they examined 82 publicly-held companies in Michigan as far as female representation.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum Michigan

Terry Barclay (left), Mary Lehmann (Middle). and GM's Mary Barra (to the right) at Inforum's 50th anniversary celebration in 2012 in Detroit where Barra appeared in a fireside chat for its 50th Anniversary (Credit: Inforum Michigan)

All four offer thoughts on how women in Michigan will fare in corporate America in the years ahead.

