Michigan Matters: Voters weigh in on presidential primary and Oakland University's imprint grows

(CBS DETROIT) - Voters across Michigan mailed in their ballots and went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the presidential primary that saw President Joe Biden winning the Democratic primary and former President Donald Trump winning the Republican.

The rematch of the 2020 election appears all but certain this fall as Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Bill Wild, former Westland mayor and now president of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association, and Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, president of Oakland University, appear on Michigan Matters to talk about primary results.

Trump was in Oakland County two weeks ago and said that whichever candidate wins Michigan will ultimately win the White House this November.

The panel talked about the uncommitted voters in Michigan's Democratic primary and its impact on Biden in the general election this fall. And they discussed Nikki Haley, the Republican candidate who got almost 30% of Michigan's GOP vote Tuesday, and what's ahead for her.

Ora Hirsch Pescovitz with Carol Cain Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

On other issues, Wild mentioned new bills in Lansing that could expand Michigan's bottle return policy and explained why some retailers were not in favor.

Pescovitz also appeared on the show to talk about Oakland University's growing imprint and how the college has gained national notice. Pescovitz, who helped the university raise $150 million in their latest fundraising effort, recently had her contract extended until 2031.

Pescovitz, also chair of the board of the Horizon League, talked about OU's nationally acclaimed men's and women's swim and diving teams and its men's basketball team, which has a big game this Saturday.

