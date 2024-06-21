Michigan Matters: University of Michigan's Ross School of Business increases Motor City imprint

(CBS DETROIT) - Sharon Matusik, the Edward J. Frey Dean of the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, appears on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters this Sunday and talks about the school's growing imprint globally and in Detroit.

Sharon Matusik, dean of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Matusik, who is originally from the Chicago area, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, and discussed the impact technology has had inside the classroom and for students and what they need to learn.

Ross is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and Matusik talked about how they will celebrate. She also explained the Detroit Neighborhood Entrepreneur Project and how Ross is involved with it.

The roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, CEO Denise Ilitch and political science professor David Dulio, who runs Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, talked about the presidential contest and other key races. They talked about the scheduled debate next Thursday, June 27, between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — the first of the 2024 season. And closer to home, Dulio, who is leading the charge as he works with other colleges, media and organizations across Michigan to make sure debates are held this fall in Michigan's U.S. Senate race and others, talked about the importance of debates.

(Editors note: this show was taped before the June 15 splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills)

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)