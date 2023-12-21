Michigan Matters - Taking stock of 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - What was the biggest story of 2023?

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, CEO Denise Ilitch and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II appear on this Sunday's Michigan Matters to discuss it and the highlights of a busy 2023.

The roundtable joins Carol Cain, Michigan Matters senior producer/host, as they talk about politics as the presidential contest looms.

Young talked about the UAW, which struck the Detroit Three automakers – GM, Ford and Stellantis –and the growing role of unions across our region.

The group also talked about changes afoot with EVs growing in sales, though not as quickly as some in the industry had hoped.

They also discussed the Motor City and its tidings, with much change taking place as the Michigan Central Station continues to come to life at the shuttered train station and UM's new Innovation Lab recently announced.

Young also talked about Henry Ford Health and its growing imprint in Metro Detroit, with two new facilities announced thanks to Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, who announced a nearly $400 million donation for it.

The conversation turned to the 2024 election, with polls showing former President Donald Trump slightly ahead in recent polls against Joe Biden in swing states, including Michigan, and its impact on statewide elections.

