Michigan Matters - Supercharging tourism and conventions in 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Tourism is a huge business in the Great Lakes State, with epic events coming to the region in 2024, which Claude Molinari, President CEO of Visit Detroit, Rod Alberts, Executive Director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Dave Lorenz, Vice Chair of Travel Michigan (which is part of MEDC) talked about in a far-reaching episode of Michigan Matters, which airs this Sunday.

The trio joined Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the industry and highlights in 2023 and events, including the 2024 NFL Draft to be held in Detroit in the coming year.

Lorenz, who has run Travel Michigan for over two decades and launched the award-winning "Pure Michigan" ad campaign, talked about his new direction as he retires from that job on Dec. 31, with plans to spend more time with family and be involved in the industry in other ways.

Claude Molinari, Rod Alberts and Dave Lorenz join host Carol Cain for the final episode of Michigan Matters for 2023. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

He talked about the new winter Pure Michigan ad campaign, which highlights events and places across Michigan – aka-- the Winter Wonderland. Indeed, the warmer weather so far hasn't helped, but there are still months to go before spring,

Molinari talked about a new hotel announced last week that will come to life at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Center) and explained how it will help bring more conventions and big events to Detroit.

Alberts talked about the changing nature of auto shows, including Detroit's and technology driving much change. How will that change unfold?

Watch Michigan Matters this Sunday to learn more.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.