Michigan Matters: Riding With the Big Wheels at the Detroit Auto Show
Southfield (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show returned with a bang this week as the President, CEOs of the Detroit Big Three, and leaders at the forefront of the technology revolution traveled to Huntington Place Center (formerly known as Cobo Center) as the "Michigan Matters" crew was there to capture unique moments for a fast-paced special edition airing 8 a.m. Sunday.
CBS Detroit's Carol Cain, Megg Jacobs and Logan Tesmer crisscrossed the convention center where much of the show is taking place and talked to leaders about the electrification of vehicles and its enormous impact on our region. And there was much conversation about new models coming on line and in the years ahead.
Leaders also talked about how the Motor City and state could be positioned to take advantage of these changes.
The show, which had been in hiatus the past three and a half years due to the pandemic and other things, is very different. It has many more cool interactive exhibits, a dinosaur park, rides in cars and trucks, and things for the family to enjoy.
You knew you were in store for a different experience when you saw a a 60-foot giant rubber duck in front of Huntington Place Center (it has to do with Jeep!).
The show is open to the public through next Sunday, Sept. 25
Over 30 brands and many new technologies are showcased and were unveiled too.
Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which staged the show, talked about the future of the show.
Among other guests: Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
