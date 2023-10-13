Michigan Matters returns as UAW strike, Middle East strife and politics heat up

(CBS DETROIT) - Ilitch Enterprises CEO Denise Ilitch, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters as the award-winning show returns, now airing twice on Sundays, following its summer hiatus at a hectic time in our region.

The roundtable joins Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, for a fast-paced show that talks about the lighter side, too, as the Detroit Lions season has been a bright spot for fans and the recent retirement of Tigers' Miguel Cabrera.

Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, talks about her late father, Mike Ilitch, who brought "Miggy" to the Tigers and how he has been such an impact player. She mentioned his new role in the front office of the MLB team.

Holman, who has been focused on small business, discusses how much a winning sports franchise can help its host city's image and economy.

Barnett talks about his trip to Gaza six months ago with other U.S. mayors who visited the region and met with a mayor there who died in the Hamas terrorist attacks last weekend as the ongoing crisis has shaken the world. The fallout is being felt in Metro Detroit, which Holman and Ilitch also weighed in on.

With both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visiting Metro Detroit in recent weeks to support striking UAW workers, the discussion turned to politics and the 2024 election.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.