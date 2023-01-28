Michigan Matters: Raising Awareness for Organ Donors

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to t With 2,500 Michiganders awaiting an organ transplant, four people who have been impacted in various ways appear in a special encore edition of CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness.

Bruce Nicely, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Gift of Life Michigan, appears with Senior Producer/Host and talks about the need for organ and tissue donors. He also talked about what people who might be interested need to know about it.

Cesante Ward, who was born with kidney failure, talked about his need for a kidney and his journey.

Jon Margerum-Leys, Dean of Oakland University's Education and Human Services, heeded the call a few years ago and donated a kidney to a total stranger. That metro Detroit man is today living a full life thanks to his generosity.

Margerum-Leys talks what it was like donating a kidney, what motivated him and why he is such a champion today for others to consider doing so.

And Rachel Kuntzsch, president of Public Sector Consultants, a healthy and busy mom of two, found herself suddenly deathly ill and in need of a heart transplant, which she talked about.

She shared her story to inspire other and raise awareness for organ donations. She now serves on Gift of Life Michigan's board.

To register to be a donor: GiftOfLifeMichigan.org/become-a-donor

