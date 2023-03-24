Michigan Matters: Racing Icon Lyn St. James & Olympic Medalist Meryl Davis

Southfield (CW50) - As Women's History Month continues, it's a conversation with two women who dominated their sport on the world's stage as legendary driver Lyn St. James and Olympic Gold Medal Winning Ice Skater Meryl Davis appear on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday to talk about their careers, making it to the top and helping the community.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Legendary Race Car Driver Lyn St. James

St. James, the first woman to win the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors and the first woman to drive 200 MPH on a race track, appears with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, to talk about making it in the male dominated world of motor sports in this special encore episode.

She mentioned a conversation she had early in her career with Roger Penske, "The Captain," who runs Penske Corp and dominates motor racing and also business with his multi-billion dollar empire. Penske encouraged her to stick with the sport which she did and eventually began to win. She also discussed her efforts today to inspire and help young women interested in racing and the business of motor sports.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Olympic Gold Medal Ice Dancer Meryl Davis

Davis won the 2014 Olympic Gold Medal for Ice Dancing along with her partner, Charlie White, who both hail from the Detroit area. The two skated in competitions since they were nine years old and won numerous world titles and championships. They have retired from competitive dancing.

Davis talks about a book she wrote to encourage young children called: "Moonwalk: Forever By Your Side."

She talks about her focus today of helping young girls through Figure Skating in Detroit (FSID), an organization started in Harlem over 20 years ago and expanded to the Motor City.

