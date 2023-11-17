Michigan Matters: Peter Meijer enters U.S. Senate race as Election 2024 gears up

(CBS DETROIT) - With less than a year before Election 2024 is held, former Rep. Peter Meijer (R) appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to talk about entering the race for the open U.S. Senate seat after Debbie Stabenow announced she would not seek re-election.

Randy Richardville, Denise Ilitch and Peter Meijer with Michigan Matters senior producer and host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Meijer joins a growing field of Republicans and Democrats lining up in a race expected to gain national attention. Michigan's two senate seats have been held by Democrats since 1994. Spencer Abraham was the last Republican to win a Senate seat.

Meijer joined senior producer and host Carol Cain and talked about his decision, which had been expected for some time, as well as President Donald Trump (whom he voted to impeach) and other issues.

Also appearing on the show are Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Randy Richardville, former Majority Leader of the Michigan Senate, who discuss the political climate in Michigan and across the nation.

Talk turned to political polls and whether they mattered a year ahead of the election.

