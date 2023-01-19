Michigan Matters: Metro Detroit authors in the spotlight!

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Metro Detroit is blessed with many talented writers and this Sunday "Michigan Matters" features a special encore episode with four serial authors as they talk about their latest books, their inspiration and how they brought their books to life.

John Gallagher kicks things off as he talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about, "The Englishman and Detroit," which details the fascinating journey of Randall Charlton, a British businessman who came to Detroit, and inspired many other entrepreneurs.

Bill Haney, who has had a hand in hundreds of books, appears to talk about "Paper Boats: Reflection on Lives in Letters," a coffee table book made up of stories and letters he received from luminaries such as Ernie Harwell, Sue Marx and Jack Kevorkian. Haney also shares insights on what it takes to write a book, and how to get it published.

Then auto journalist Paul Vachon discusses his book, "Becoming the Motor City: A Timeline of Detroit's Auto Industry," published byReedy Press of St. Louis.

The book traces events that led to Detroit becoming the center of the auto industry and he highlights milestone moments in the Motor City's rich history.

And Jamie Ruthenberg, award-winning writer and illustrator, talks about, "Miles and the Summer Day" which continues the adventure of a fictional dog named Miles.

She dedicated the book, latest in the series of her "Miles" books about his fun adventures, to her late grandmother and explains why.

And she talks about cooking which is also a theme that is part of her "Miles" series.

