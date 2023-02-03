Michigan Matters: Kicking off Black History Month with 3 trailblazers

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - As Black History Month continues, three African American leaders dominating their professions – Suzanne Shank, President/CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President/CEO of the National Business League, and Keith Wyche, Vice President of Community Engagement at Walmart, appear on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" this Sunday to talk about their careers and paving the way for young people.

Shank appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about her firm, Siebert Williams Shank, which is the No. 1 ranked women-owned and minority-owned investment banking firm in the nation, in this special encore episode.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Suzanne Shank, President/CEO of Siebert Williams Shank

The company has offices in New York and other cities and Shank runs it from her Detroit office.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President/CEO of National Business League

Harris runs the National Business League which was started 123 years ago by Booker T. Washington, the iconic leader and educator who focused on creating opportunities for African American businesses. The organization has over 120,000 members across the globe.

Harris talked how black-owned businesses were doing in Michigan and also the nation.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Keith Wyche, Author "Diversity is Not Enough" and VP of Community Engagement at Walmart Stores, Inc.

Wyche, who has held top positions at IBM, AT&T and other major corporations, now works for Walmart and written a book, "Diversity is Not Enough; A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America," which talks about diversity, equity and inclusion at companies and organizations.

He shares insights on how to tell if a company is serious about embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62