Michigan Matters: Hanging with the Top Brass at the Detroit Auto Show

Watch this special episode of Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8 a.m. on CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show returned this fall as the President, CEOs of Detroit's Big Three, and leaders at the forefront of the technology revolution gravitated to Huntington Place Center (formerly known as Cobo Center) as the "Michigan Matters" crew was there to capture moments as an encore presentation of this fast-paced episode airs 8 a.m. this Sunday.

CBS Detroit's Carol Cain, Megg Jacobs and Logan Tesmer crisscrossed the convention center where much of the show took place and talked to leaders about the electrification of vehicles and its impact on our region. And there was conversation about new models coming on line in the years ahead.

President Joe Biden listens as Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, speaks during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Evan Vucci / AP

Leaders also talked about how the Motor City and state could be positioned to take advantage of these changes.

The Auto Show, on hiatus for three due to the pandemic and other things, featured many cool interactive exhibits, a dinosaur park, rides in cars and trucks and things for the family to enjoy.

Jeep's Giant Rubber Duck at the North American International Auto Show Tim Brown / CBS Detroit

Ford Mustang 7th Generation Unveiling at the North American International Auto Show Ford Motor Company

Over 30 brands and new technologies were showcased.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, talked about the future of the show.

Among others appearing in this "Michigan Matters" episode: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Huntington Place's Karen Totaro, Stellantis Mark Stewart, Chevy's Steve Majores, WWJ's Jeff Gilbert, MDOT Director Paul Ajegba, Ford's Jim Owen and FLO's Chris Thorson.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Karen Totaro, General Manager of Huntington Place, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Steve Majoros, Marketing Director of Chevrolet Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Jeff Gilbert, AutoBeat Reporter for WWJ Newsradio 950 Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Paul Ajegba, Director of Michigan Department of Transportation Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Jim Owens, Mustang Brand Manager Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Stellantis COO Mark Stewart, with Michael Bickers, Regional President at PNC Bank - Detroit and Southeastern Michigan chatting about cars at the North American International Auto Show Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Chris Thorson, VP & Chief Marketing Officer of FLO Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

Logan Tesmer / CBS Detroit

