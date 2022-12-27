Michigan Matters: Hanging with the Top Brass at the Detroit Auto Show
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show returned this fall as the President, CEOs of Detroit's Big Three, and leaders at the forefront of the technology revolution gravitated to Huntington Place Center (formerly known as Cobo Center) as the "Michigan Matters" crew was there to capture moments as an encore presentation of this fast-paced episode airs 8 a.m. this Sunday.
CBS Detroit's Carol Cain, Megg Jacobs and Logan Tesmer crisscrossed the convention center where much of the show took place and talked to leaders about the electrification of vehicles and its impact on our region. And there was conversation about new models coming on line in the years ahead.
Leaders also talked about how the Motor City and state could be positioned to take advantage of these changes.
The Auto Show, on hiatus for three due to the pandemic and other things, featured many cool interactive exhibits, a dinosaur park, rides in cars and trucks and things for the family to enjoy.
Over 30 brands and new technologies were showcased.
Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, talked about the future of the show.
Among others appearing in this "Michigan Matters" episode: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Huntington Place's Karen Totaro, Stellantis Mark Stewart, Chevy's Steve Majores, WWJ's Jeff Gilbert, MDOT Director Paul Ajegba, Ford's Jim Owen and FLO's Chris Thorson.
