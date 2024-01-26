Michigan Matters: Growing ties between Michigan and China

(CBS DETROIT) - Chinese Consul General Zhao Jian talked about growing more business and cultural connections between the Asian nation and Michigan, with automotive being a catalyst during Michigan Matters, which airs this Sunday.

Zhao, the 11th Consul General of China, is based in Chicago and oversees nine states, including Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa. He is working with leaders across Michigan to support two-way economic opportunities between the state that put the world on wheels and his country, with its 1.4 billion population and growing middle class in the market for vehicles and other products.

Zhao, who has been in this diplomatic role for just over four years, talked about the Motor City's impact on China. He was effusive when talking about the Detroit Auto Show.

Zhao expects more Chinese manufacturers and parts makers will be part of the upcoming Detroit Auto Show, which has been moved to January of 2025 after being held in the fall the past few years.

"The Detroit Show is the best in the world," Zhao said. He visits Michigan several times a year in his role and expects there will be more opportunities in green energy in the years ahead.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, consultant Jill Alper and Chris Holman of the Michigan Business Network, with Carol Cain

The roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, consultant Jill Alper, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, discuss the presidential race, with Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump still standing on the GOP side.

The trio weighs in on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State speech this week, where she talked about roads, education, talent and start-ups.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)