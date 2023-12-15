Michigan Matters: Going one-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked politics, the economy, growing the state's population, and her thoughts about the year that was in a wide-ranging interview for Michigan Matters that airs this Sunday.

The state's 49th governor, who is rounding out the first year in her second term, focused on the economy and pocketbook issues. She talked about her proposed new vehicle rebate program announced this week that would be given to car buyers – "EVs, hybrids and gasoline-powered" to help consumers and the economy. That $25 million Mi Vehicle Rebate program still needs legislative approval.

Speaking of electric vehicles, "Big Gretch," as the Democratic leader was nicknamed by Detroit rapper Sada Baby for being moxie a few years ago, had some choice words about former President Donald Trump's comments he told me about EVs and their impact on Michigan in an exclusive interview at the Oakland County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in June.

Whitmer, nicknamed "that woman from Michigan" by Trump during the pandemic, talked about the political climate, civility and the pressures it places on a politician's families.

Biden tapped Whitmer this spring to be one of his National Re-Election Campaign Co-Chairs. Others are U.S. Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-Del.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) ;U.S. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); and businessman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Whitmer answered questions about Biden's rankings in the polls, which have been less than enthusiastic, and recent polls that show Trump ahead in some key swing states, including Michigan.

That led me to ask the obvious follow-up: thoughts about her political future and possibly going for the highest elected office in the land in 2028 or later.

She talked about abortion choice in Michigan and other states, which helps the Democrats in the 2022 mid-terms, and how it could again be a factor in the 2024 Election.

Whitmer also discussed her beloved state, and how Michigan has so much to offer, and the importance of getting that word out to more young people and others around the nation about the state's quality of life, lower cost of living, and opportunities.

Growing the state's population will be a priority in 2024 with a new task force report released this week and having Hillary Doe, the state's new Chief Growth Officer, in place.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.