Michigan Matters: Former Mayor Dave Bing talks about his life, career; two authors on the Red Wings, Motor City

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - He's an icon, former mayor and NBA superstar. He's Dave Bing and the legendary CEO appears on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" this Sunday to talk about his life and overcoming challenges as he excelled in so many different arenas.

Carol and Dave Bing
Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing
Bing Book
Attacking the Rim by Dave Bing

Bing, who played for the Detroit Pistons, was CEO of a steel company, became mayor of Detroit and oversees an organization dedicated to mentoring young African American men in the Motor City. He talks about it and his book with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in this special encore episode. 

Carol and Helene
Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Author Helene St. James
Big 50 Red Wings COVER
The Big 50: Detroit Red Wings by Helene St. James

Also appearing on the show is  Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press columnist who covers the Detroit Red Wings. She discusses her riveting book about the storied NHL team and the many faces who made a difference. 

Carol and Marcus Lyon
Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Photographer and Author Marcus Lyon

And Marcus Lyon, the force behind "i.Detroit -- A Human Atlas of an American City"  also appears with Cain to discuss his book which takes "interactive" to a whole new level. It was a two-year community effort involving organizations and 100 Detroiters that helped bring the book to life. 

i.Detroit Front Cover
i.Detroit: A Human Atlas of an American City by Marcus Lyon

First published on February 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

