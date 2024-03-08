Michigan Matters: DTE's Jerry Norcia on aging energy grid, rising rates and EVs

(CBS DETROIT) - Jerry Norcia has led DTE Energy for the past five years as the Detroit-based company has dealt with massive technology changes, an aging energy grid and a powering revolution with natural gas, solar, hydrogen and coal all part of the evolving landscape.

Norcia, the chairman and CEO of DTE – the state's largest utility – appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and provided an update on all.

He talked about how DTE is transitioning from its last burning coal plant, and making more power, and working to update the energy grid, including portions built before 1960, to better withstand storms.

Norcia discussed the growing imprint of electric vehicles and how DTE is seeing more EVs being added to its system.

Norcia is involved with numerous organizations, including Business Leaders For Michigan, Downtown Detroit Partnership and Detroit Regional Partnership. He was just named chairman of the board of the American Gas Association and appointed to the Board of Henry Ford Health.

Glenn Stevens Jr., Chris Holman and Mark Hackel with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Glenn Stevens Jr., Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President of the Detroit Regional Chamber's Automotive and Mobility Initiatives, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, appear to discuss the state of the presidential race and Michigan's role.

Stevens talked about Nikki Haley (who dropped out of the GOP presidential primary after the results of Super Tuesday) and recalled her time as former governor of South Carolina.

Hackel discussed manufacturing and its critical role, as the National Association of Manufacturers just came to his county and held an event where its CEO provided an update about manufacturing in America.

Holman talked about the mindset of business owners across the region and how talent needs were still a major concern. Stevens and Hackel echoed that sentiment and spoke about what is needed to address that gap.

The panel also talked about EVs and the road ahead.

