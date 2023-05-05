Michigan Matters - Doug Meijer & BAMF Health Fighting Cancer, plus roundtable discussion

(CBS DETROIT) - Grand Rapids philanthropist Doug Meijer appears with Dr. Andrew Chang, founder and CEO of BAMF Health, on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to talk about their new cancer treatment center and the journey they took to bring it to fruition.

Meijer, former co-chair of the privately-held company bearing his well-known family's name, talks with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about having advanced prostate cancer and how he went to Germany to seek treatment.

Doug Meijer and Dr. Andrew Chang.

Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Hub BAMF Health

Found then only in Germany, it helped immensely as Meijer then decided to bring it to this country and began his journey with Dr. Chang to do so. BAMF Health obtained FDA approval to do so and they opened their headquarters and cancer center in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Lab Building on Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids this summer.

BAMF Health is now looking to open a second location in Detroit.

Then the roundtable of CEO Denise Ilitch, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett discuss politics, fallout of the pandemic and more.

Stevens talked about China and Michigan/USA and opportunities and challenges of the complicated relationship. She also explained why she opted not to run for U.S. Senate in the open race as Debbie Stabenow is not seeking re-election.

Ilitch, a regent at University of Michigan, talked about efforts to keep graduates of top schools in Michigan after they graduate - something that has been a challenge for years.

Barnett, discussed the talent gap and race for local and international companies between communities, and efforts he and his team are adopting to stand out.

He talked about one novel approach involving puppies and how they are helping Rochester Hills in their mission.

