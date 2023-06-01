Michigan Matters - Detroit's future getting a reboot through startups

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City's heritage was built on companies launched here that grew into huge corporations like Ford and General Motors, and its future again is tied to startups coming to life as the region's reputation is growing as a place for entrepreneurs.

That assessment from Startup Genome CEO JF Gauthier, who appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about their last report, which celebrated the Detroit region as a top market on the planet for tech firms and more.

Startup Genome worked with Endeavor in compiling the report with support from the William Davidson Foundation as they assessed the entrepreneurial climate for growth and tech-oriented companies. He mentioned the flurry of companies growing here, like Airspace Link, Our Next Energy, DUO, and The Lip Bar.

Gauthier explained why Detroit was ranked No. 1 in this special encore episode.

Then, Joi Harris, president of DTE GAS, talked about how the Detroit-based company is working to provide greater opportunities for young people tied to STEM careers across Motor City and southeast Michigan.

And the powerhouse roundtable of Terry Barclay, Sandy Harvey and Sandy Stojkovski appear to talk about Inforum, the 60-year-old women's business organization that started in Detroit and has grown into a statewide one. Barclay shared how the organization has changed and adapted to help more working women today, and the trio talked about how females are faring in corporate America.

