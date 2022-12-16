Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more.

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub.

Michigan Central Station

Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979. With so many things revolving around electric vehicles and other massive change in mobility, he talked about the opportunities and challenges.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, speaking at Michigan Central Station CBS Detroit

Also on the show, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan on the global stage as it continues to push its engineering and manufacturing mite. She talked how education and talent is critical.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also appears with Cain and discusses how the Michigan Central Station will help the Motor City as it serves as a catalyst for entrepreneurs and young people.

And Ruth Porat, CFO of Google, discusses the tech giant and its growing its imprint in Detroit as it joins Ford as a founding member of Michigan Central hub. The tech firm is working with Ford and helping train young people for jobs of the future.

