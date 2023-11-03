Michigan Matters - A look at the vital defense industry: What's going on with the $31 billion sector?

A look at this week's Michigan Matters with Carol Cain

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan earned its "Arsenal of Democracy" moniker during World War II when auto plants turned on a dime to make bombers and more for the war effort.

Today, the state is gaining attention as it is known as the "Arsenal of Innovation" when it comes to defense, AI, and other important businesses.

That was discussed during CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters as Alissa Roath, Executive Director of the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC), Tammy Carnrike, Civilian Aide Secretary to Secretary of the Army and COO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appeared with senior producer and host Carol Cain to discuss this vital industry worth over $31 billion to the state.

Roath talked about her organization, which includes businesses and others from across the state.

Hackel gave an update on Selfridge in Mt. Clemens, which is looking to add more defense work, which he explained.

Carnrike discussed the region's efforts to work better together to gain more business in the booming defense sector.

Then, the roundtable of Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Mark Hackel discussed the region at a busy time.

The UAW strike appears over as they reached tentative deals with Ford, GM and Stellantis. Rank-and-file members will be voting on them.

Coulter and Ilitch shared insights into the war in Israel and how it is felt on college campuses and across Metro Detroit.

The roundtable discussed the importance of small business – the engine of our economy – as the holiday gift-giving season is about to kick off.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.