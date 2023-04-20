Michigan man wins $328K lottery prize, winning ticket almost flew out his car window

(CBS DETROIT) - A Kent County man found out he won a $328,439 Fantasy 5 prize, and then his winning ticket almost flew out of his car window.

The 49-year-old player chose to remain anonymous and matched the Fantasy 5 numbers (12-15-20-24-39) in the April 8 drawing to win the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Beacon and Bridge Market, at 7501 US 131 in Fife Lake.

"My wife and I were taking a trip up north and stopped at the store to get something to drink on our way," said the lucky player. "We saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $300,000, so we bought a ticket."

The lucky player also said, "The next day, my wife checked the ticket on our way home and started screaming when she realized we had won the jackpot. I started sweating when she told me how much we'd won, so I rolled down the window, and the ticket almost flew out the window! Thankfully my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot."

He claimed his prize and says that winning the prize is surreal, and they are letting it sink in, so he plans to save his winnings for now, and also hopes to save most of it so they can retire earlier than they had planned.