Michigan man wins $3.4M lottery prize

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan man ended his day by discovering he was now a millionaire after he won a $3.4 million Lotto 47 Jackpot.

The 62-year-old player matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers, 01-11-22-28-43-47, on Oct. 25.

He purchased his winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website.

"I always purchase my Lotto 47 tickets online," said the player. "I logged in to my account late one night and saw $3.4 million pending, and realized I must have won the Lotto 47 jackpot. I was so excited I woke my wife up to tell her the news. She was frantic and thought something bad had happened until I showed her the prize amount pending in my Lottery account. It was such a surreal feeling, and we were both in shock!"

The lucky player claimed his prize and received it in annuity payments of about $113,000 over the next 30 years instead of a one-time payment of about $2.3 million.

He plans to buy a new car with his winnings and then save the rest.