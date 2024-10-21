Michigan man wins $200K Powerball prize after thinking he was hacked

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man who initially thought he had been hacked after receiving an email from the Michigan Lottery won a $200,000 Powerball prize.

Nicholas Vasu, 78, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Sept. 18 drawing: 01-11-22-47-68, PB: 07. Vasu won a $50,000 prize. The prize then multiplied to $200,000 thanks to the Power Play.

Vasu said he thought he had been hacked when he received an email from the Michigan Lottery stating that he had won a $200,000 prize.

"I am an avid online player," said Vasu. "When I saw an email from the Lottery the morning after the drawing telling me I'd won, I thought I'd been hacked. I logged into my Lottery account and saw a balance of $200,000, I felt so relieved that it was real!"

Vasu says he plans to pay bills and donate to charities.