Michigan man wins $200K Powerball prize after thinking he was hacked
(CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man who initially thought he had been hacked after receiving an email from the Michigan Lottery won a $200,000 Powerball prize.
Nicholas Vasu, 78, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Sept. 18 drawing: 01-11-22-47-68, PB: 07. Vasu won a $50,000 prize. The prize then multiplied to $200,000 thanks to the Power Play.
Vasu said he thought he had been hacked when he received an email from the Michigan Lottery stating that he had won a $200,000 prize.
"I am an avid online player," said Vasu. "When I saw an email from the Lottery the morning after the drawing telling me I'd won, I thought I'd been hacked. I logged into my Lottery account and saw a balance of $200,000, I felt so relieved that it was real!"
Vasu says he plans to pay bills and donate to charities.