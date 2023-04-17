Michigan man wins $150K from Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man purchased a Powerball ticket before leaving for vacation, and while on the beach, he checked his ticket and discovered that he had won $150,000.

Michigan Lottery

Kim Busscher, 67, of Holland, matched four white balls and the Powerball, 11-24-58-66-67 PB:26, in the Feb. 25 drawing to win a $50,000 prize, but because the Power Play was added, it was multiplied to $150,000.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, he purchased his winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 2398 68th St. in Fennville.

"I purchased a multi-draw ticket before leaving for vacation so that I wouldn't miss a drawing while I was gone," said Busscher. "A few days later, I was sitting on the beach and decided to check my ticket. I saw someone won a $150,000 prize and then started checking off my numbers.

He continued, "When I realized I was the big winner, I couldn't believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right and then we called our family to tell them the good news."

With his winnings, Busscher says he plans to donate, share with his family and save the rest.

In addition, he said that he recently started adding the Power Play to his ticket and is glad he did.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Feb. 6. One ticket purchased in Washington won $754.6 million.

Currently, the jackpot is at $235 million.