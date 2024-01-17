Local News

Michigan man who always picks his kids' birthdays when playing Powerball wins $200K prize

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 17, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 17, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man thought he had won a $50,000 lottery prize, but when he woke up the following day, he discovered he had actually won $200,000.

James Allen, 63, of Commerce Township, matched four white balls in the Dec. 30 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. 

Due to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $200,000. 

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at Hoops Food, Sport, and Spirits, at 2705 Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills, according to a news release from Michigan Lottery officials.

"I checked my ticket and went to bed thinking I had won $50,000 because I forgot about the Powerplay add-on game," said Allen. "When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000! "Every time I play Powerball, I pick my kids' birthdays. This time, it really paid off!"

Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 at retailers and online. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 10:19 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

