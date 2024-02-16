Michigan man wanted on felony warrants in two states arrested in Georgia after caught with drugs during traffic stop

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man wanted on felony warrants in multiple states was arrested in Georgia after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

At 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, a Crisp County, Georgia, deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black BMW on GA 401/1-75 near mile marker 92.

The car matched the description of a reckless driver, and the deputy said the vehicle was failing to stay in the lane.

The deputy discovered he was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Maryland and Minnesota when he checked the license.

The man, identified as Milo Yarborough, 48, of Royal Oak, told the deputy his registration was in the trunk. He also made conflicting statements about the vehicle's state of registration and where he lives.

When Yarborough's trunk was open, the deputy smelled marijuana and found four bags that contained a white substance, a plastic container with pills, a package containing what was suspected to be marijuana, multiple phones, and a tablet.

A presumptive test showed that the white substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Yarborough was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute MDMA and possession of marijuana.