Michigan authorities investigating after man throws bottle at car during road rage incident on I-275

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a person allegedly threw a bottle at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Metro Detroit early Wednesday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., the Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call from the Plymouth Township Police Department about a possible freeway shooting on southbound I-275 between 7 and 5 Mile roads. The officers were with the two individuals involved.

A 53-year-old man from Novi told authorities that during the incident, the 31-year-old driver from Flint threw a bottle at his car. He also reported that he believed the 31-year-old driver had fired a shot at him, as he had seen a muzzle flash.

When authorities talked to the 31-year-old, he admitted that he had thrown the bottle but said he did not fire any shots at the driver.

The 31-year-old also admitted to having a weapon in the car and has a CPL.

Michigan State Police determined there was no shooting during this road rage incident. All rounds were accounted for, and no evidence was found when state police searched the freeway for shell casings.

"There is no reason to allow a driving mistake to put other drivers at risk," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you do see an incident like this, do not engage with the drivers and call 911."