Michigan man thought lottery scanner was broken when it showed he had won $1 million prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man thought the lottery scanner was broken when it had shown him he won a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier game, lottery officials said.

The 59-year-old Oakland County man, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Meijer store at 1703 Haggerty Road in Commerce Township.

"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket," the lucky player said. "I scratched off only the barcode, and then scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app. When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that's when I saw I really did win. It was awesome!"

The player recently claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He plans to buy a retirement home with a pool and sponsor a child overseas.

Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes that range from $10 to $1 million.