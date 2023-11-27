Michigan man sentenced to prison for stealing guns from pawn shop

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Michigan man is sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for stealing firearms from multiple businesses, including a pawn shop, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Casey Johnson, of Muskegon, was convicted of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and three counts of felon in possession of firearms.

Federal prosecutors say investigators were looking into a series of thefts at businesses, including three break-ins at Michigan Pawn Brokers in Grand Haven. The investigation led to Johnson, who was staying at a motel when they executed a search warrant.

Authorities recovered two of the 11 stolen firearms.

"My office is committed to being part of the solution to keep illegal guns off our streets and out of the hands of felons," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a written statement. "Today's sentence reflects the joint commitment of law enforcement to hold Mr. Johnson accountable for the theft of guns from Michigan Pawn Brokers and to keep our communities safe from gun violence."