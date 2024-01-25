Warren man convicted of ethnic intimidation sentenced to prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old man found guilty of a 2022 hate crime in Macomb County has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Mangiapane was convicted of ethnic intimidation, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony firearm. Mangiapane is sentenced to 14 months to four years for the intimidation and assault charges and two years for the firearm charge, which he will serve consecutively.

Prosecutors say on July 25, 2022, Mangiapane yelled racial slurs and fired shots at the victim as they walked by his business in Warren.

After the victim called 911, police went to Mangiapane's business, but he refused to come outside. Police found a rifle casing in front of the building.

"Today's sentencing is a solemn reminder that our community rejects intolerance. We strive to build a society where every individual can live free from fear," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.