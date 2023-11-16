Michigan man runs over 86-year-old father, drags him with truck in Florida

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged in connection to killing his 86-year-old father in a hit-and-run crash in Florida last weekend.

At about 8:36 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to R Bar at 245 108th Ave. in Treasure Island after receiving a report of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Thomas McKeown, 86, was hit and dragged by a black pickup truck in the parking lot. The truck then left the parking lot.

In addition, investigators say a 2019 black Dodge Ram backed into a parking spot, and McKeown walked toward the truck and fell to the ground in front of it. The truck then ran over McKeown, and dragged him in the parking lot. The truck then reversed and moved forward several times, running McKeown over each time.

It was discovered the McKeown's 61-year-old son, Mark McKeown, of Highland Township, was operating the pickup truck.

Mark was taken into custody and has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The 86-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified. Authorities say impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.