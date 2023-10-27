Michigan man pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from 90-year-old woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old woman, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Peter Counseller, 57, of DeWitt, is charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and two counts of filing false tax returns.

He agreed to pay $114,569.86 to the victim and $10,211 to the Michigan Department of Treasury. State officials say Counseller paid $60,000 at the time of his guilty plea on Thursday, and his sentencing was delayed for 11 months, Sept. 11, 2024.

He will be sentenced on reduced charges if he pays the full restitution within the delayed timeframe.

Officials say Counseller used the victim's money to pay his mortgage, take vacations and for personal expenses. He also failed to report the income on his tax returns.

"Michigan's elderly adults deserve vigilant protection from thieves who would devastate a lifetime of savings and financial management for their own enrichment," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "My office will continue to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, people who abuse the trust of vulnerable adults."