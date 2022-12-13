Michigan man pleads guilty for death threats targeting BLM supporters

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of attempting to intimidate Black Lives Matter supporters has pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty to two hate crime charges and violating the law after officials say he called nine Starbucks stores and made racial threats, explicitly targeting employees who wore BLM t-shirts. Prosecutors say he threatened to kill Black people, using racial slurs.

Officials say he also left five nooses in parking lots and inside a 7-Eleven store. Each noose had a note that read, "An accessory to be worn with your 'BLM' t-shirt. Happy protesting!"

"The actions of this defendant were threatening to an entire community," U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said in a press release. "We hope this conviction sends the message that this type of activity is criminal, and that we will take the necessary action to protect the people of our district."

Sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2023.