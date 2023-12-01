Michigan man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 71-year-old Michigan man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant Wednesday night.
Troopers responded to Pickard Road near Enterprise Drive in Isabella County after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash.
Initial investigations determined that a 37-year-old East China man in a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Lake woman.
After that, the truck hit another vehicle, which a 71-year-old Remus man was driving.
State police say the 71-year-old man died at the scene. The 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The 23-year-old woman and the 24-year-old woman, who was a passenger in her vehicle, sustained minor injuries.
According to MSP, alcohol may be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
