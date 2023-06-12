1 dead, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle flees police in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and two were arrested after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle in West Michigan.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. A trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle at eastbound I-96 near Fruitridge.

MSP says the vehicle failed to stop and lost control of the vehicle at the southbound 131 exit.

One occupant was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants have been arrested.

According to state police, no law enforcement officials were injured, and their vehicles were not damaged.

The Walker Police Department, Kent County Sheriff's Department, Walker Fire and Life EMS assisted state police.

The Fifth District Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident.

No other information has been released, but state police say they will provide updates as they become available.