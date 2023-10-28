Watch CBS News
SW Michigan man hospitalized after being trapped under bulldozer

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 84-year-old Michigan man was able to call for help after he became trapped under a bulldozer in Southwest Michigan.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Mattawan Airpark on 60th Avenue in Antwerp Township at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Deputies searched the property and found the man near a workshop in a wooded area with his left arm stuck under the track of the bulldozer.

Investigators say the man was working on the bulldozer when it began moving and trapped him underneath. The man was able to use his other hand to call for help.

First responders lifted the bulldozer off of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 9:58 PM

