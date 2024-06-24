Michigan man found guilty in 2018 death of 77-year-old man

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man is found guilty in connection with the death of a 77-year-old man in 2018.

According to the Michigan Attorney's office, Reginald William Ramsey, 53, was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

Prosecutors said on May 26, 2018, Ramsey broke into Thomas Ellis' home, searching for his wife, who was a family member. Ramsey killed Ellis during a struggle and moved him to a nearby alley, where he set the victim's body on fire.

Ellis' body was found days later. A forensic dentist and anthropologist were able to confirm his identity.

"I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office for pursuing these charges and commend the jury for their service," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "While I know nothing can bring back Mr. Ellis, whose life was tragically lost, I hope the verdict offers a sense of closure for his loved ones."