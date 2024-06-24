Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man found guilty in 2018 death of 77-year-old man

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories
Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man is found guilty in connection with the death of a 77-year-old man in 2018.

According to the Michigan Attorney's office, Reginald William Ramsey, 53, was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

Prosecutors said on May 26, 2018, Ramsey broke into Thomas Ellis' home, searching for his wife, who was a family member. Ramsey killed Ellis during a struggle and moved him to a nearby alley, where he set the victim's body on fire.

Ellis' body was found days later. A forensic dentist and anthropologist were able to confirm his identity.

"I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office for pursuing these charges and commend the jury for their service," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "While I know nothing can bring back Mr. Ellis, whose life was tragically lost, I hope the verdict offers a sense of closure for his loved ones." 

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 10:54 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.