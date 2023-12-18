"Start my own thing": Michigan man drives into new career, launches chauffeur company

"Start my own thing": Michigan man drives into a new career, starts car service business

(CBS DETROIT) - We've all had a day at work where we thought about doing something different. If an opportunity came up, would you be willing to make the leap?

Matt Haran made that decision switching lanes from that race to one filled with soda, smiles, and snacks.

"I had a 23-year career in corporate communications, and I loved that work, but I just started getting tired of it," says Haran, the owner of World Class Detroit LLC.

He hit the brakes and made a lane change.

"I took a couple of months off, didn't set the alarm for two months, did some traveling, and just started driving for this local car service," he says. "And I loved the work. It just grabbed me. I just loved the interaction with clients. I loved the moving."

Now he's behind the wheel of a new career path. One where his focus is on serving people each and every day.

"I get to build the relationships with regular clients. So I get the best of both worlds. I get to really know people. They get to know me, and it's very friendly and familiar," Haran says.

And when we asked him what it was like now being his own boss, he said "I love that."

"You know what? When I got out of college, the expectation was I'd just go work for somebody. It never even occurred to me to start my own thing," he says.

Today, Haran keeps rolling forward, not looking back, unless it's through a rearview mirror, and he enjoys telling others to make your life the way you want it to be.

"If you want to do something, figure out what's your passion, what will make you happy. And doing it every day," he says.

At the current rate, Haran says he hopes to start expanding his car service in 2024. Forever in motion and dreaming big, are two things that Haran and the Motor City have in common.