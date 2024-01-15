Watch CBS News
Michigan man dies after being pinned under tractor while clearing snow

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A 76-year-old Michigan man died after being pinned under a tractor while clearing snow over the weekend. 

 At about 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Newaygo County deputies responded to the 9000 block of W. 24th St. in Dayton Township after receiving a report of a man being pinned under a tractor. 

When they arrived, they discovered the man was clearing snow from his driveway when family members found him pinned underneath a tractor. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 10:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

