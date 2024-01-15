Michigan man dies after being pinned under tractor while clearing snow
(CBS DETROIT) - A 76-year-old Michigan man died after being pinned under a tractor while clearing snow over the weekend.
At about 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Newaygo County deputies responded to the 9000 block of W. 24th St. in Dayton Township after receiving a report of a man being pinned under a tractor.
When they arrived, they discovered the man was clearing snow from his driveway when family members found him pinned underneath a tractor.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.