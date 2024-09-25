30-year-old Michigan man dies after hit by car while crossing Detroit-area road

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Michigan was killed after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Eastpointe on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to northbound Gratiot near Chestnut after receiving a report of a man lying in the middle of Gratiot.

When they arrived, they found the man, identified as a 30-year-old from Roseville, lying between the middle and right lanes of traffic.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the man was walking across Gratiot when a silver four-door sedan hit him. The suspect vehicle stopped briefly, but once the driver realized he had hit someone, he drove away from the scene, according to police.

The car has apparent damage to its front and top of the hood from the incident.

Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2010-2015 model Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect involved is asked to contact Eastpointe Det. Burkall at 586-445-5100 Ext. 1022 or Det. Moran at 586-445-5100 Ext. 1029.