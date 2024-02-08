Watch CBS News
Michigan man convicted of tampering with evidence, vandalism at Michigan national lakeshore

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been convicted in connection to tampering with evidence and vandalism at Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in 2022. 

Andrew Blair Howard, 63, of Frankfort, Michigan was convicted of one count of tampering and one count of vandalism for his role in the diversion of the Platte River on Aug. 15, 2022, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. 

He was convicted under  Title 36 C.F.R. § 2.31(a)(2) and (3), which provides protection for natural resources and the proper use of those areas.

The Platte River flows through Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and then empties in Lake Michigan. The river attracts beachgoers during the summer season.

After receiving reports, National Park Service law enforcement officers discovered a diversion near the mouth of the river.

Officials say on Aug. 15, 2022, Howard dug sediment and rocks from the basin and stacked rocks on a dam to block the natural flow of water and divert it to a recently created channel to Lake Michigan. 

The went against the National Park Service's decision, and also made it possible for large boats to get into the Platte Bay. 

"Within days, the natural power of the water and the dam caused the new channel to reach approximately 200 feet wide," officials said.

The following photos show the Platte River in May 2022, before the diversion, along with a photo of what the area looked like three days after the diversion.

platte-river-michigan-before-and-after-diversion.png
The Platte River before (left) and after (right) the diversion was created by Andrew Blair Howard on Aug. 15, 2022. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

"The National Park Service appreciates the support of the U.S. Attorney's Office in enforcing the laws that help protect this place for future generations," said Superintendent Scott Tucker. "Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1970 to preserve and protect this spectacular place."  

