Man convicted of murder in 2023 Detroit-area shooting over art supplies

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was convicted of murder Monday in connection to fatally shooting another man over an argument about paint supplies, officials said.

An Oakland County jury convicted Malcolm Otis Draper Jr. on the charges of murder and felony firearm.

A 47-year-old artist from Auburn Hills was doing painting work for Draper, who was 24 years old at the time. On Dec. 2, Draper went to the artist's apartment, and the two got into an argument over paint supplies.

The altercation turned physical, and while Draper was on top of the 47-year-old, he shot the victim in the neck. After the shooting, Draper took the art supplies and left the apartment.

He was charged on Dec. 5, 2023, three days after the incident occurred.

After Draper's three-day trial, jury deliberations lasted a day and a half before they reached the unanimous verdict.

"This was a senseless killing over a petty dispute," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "While this verdict does not bring back the life of the victim, I hope that it brings some peace to the victim's family and loved ones."

Draper will be lodged at the Oakland County Jail until he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Sept. 4.