Detroit-area man convicted of murder in wife's shooting death

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of his wife.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Steven Bryce Wheeler, of Clinton Township, after a six-day trial in Macomb County. Wheeler is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26.

Steven Wheeler Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Wheeler shot his wife multiple times in their home with their two children nearby in October 2023. Prosecutors say the couple got into an altercation prior to the shooting, Wheeler's wife was calling 911 to report an assault when she was shot.

"This conviction delivers justice for a tragic and senseless act of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "Domestic violence doesn't just claim one life—it leaves behind deep and enduring scars on everyone involved, especially children who are robbed of their innocence. No child should have to endure such trauma, and no community should have to bear the weight of such a loss. I am grateful for the diligent work of our talented team, including law enforcement officers who investigated this case. Our hearts remain with the family as they navigate the immense pain of this tragedy."