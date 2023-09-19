Michigan man strikes wife with SUV after argument, killing her "instantly," authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is accused of striking his wife with his car and killing her after an argument on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at about 11:12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, in Free Soil Township, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Melissa Sue Casterman, 45, of Grand Rapids, had been driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX southbound on US31, south of Freeman Road, when an argument between her and her husband, Mark Lazon Casterman, 58, also of Grand Rapids, happened.

She then pulled over onto the southbound shoulder of the roadway, exited the car, crossed the highway and began walking southbound on the northbound shoulder.

Authorities say Mark got into the vehicle, drove past his wife twice and then made a "U" turn in front of Freeman Creek Equipment.

After making the turn, he accelerated, heading southbound on US31, crossed the centerline, drove down the northbound shoulder and struck his wife.

Melissa was killed instantly, according to authorities.

Mark Casterman has been arraigned on the charges of homicide-open murder, operating while intoxicated, causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death, and a third offense of operating while intoxicated.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.

"Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators," said Mason County Sheriff Kim C. Cole. "They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim. Our areas first responders put their Friday aside in an effort to save a life and spent hours re-routing traffic, while our deputies worked the scene. I am equally thankful for all they did as well to keep my folks safe at the scene."

Authorities say they collected evidence from the crash scene, the vehicle, tire marks and security cameras to piece together what had