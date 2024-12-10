Michigan man charged with murder in 2003 death of woman found in Flint River

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was charged on Tuesday in the 2003 murder and sexual assault of 57-year-old Jeanette Wilton, whose body was found in the Flint River.

Jason Cabello, 47, of Saginaw, was arraigned for first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Wilton's body was found on Feb. 22, 2003, near her home in Saginaw. An autopsy determined Wilton was strangled, stabbed multiple times and suffered from blunt-force trauma to the head and face.

Officials say Cabello was previously in a relationship with a relative of Wilton.

Michigan State Police's Third District Cold Case team reopened the investigation in 2021 and reexamined DNA with the help of Western Michigan University's cold case program and the MSP laboratory. DNA linked Cabello to the case earlier this year.

"For more than a decade, Jeanette's loved ones have lived without answers, but with these charges, we are now one step closer to delivering long-awaited justice," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I want to thank the Michigan State Police, whose incredible efforts made this breakthrough possible. Their work proves that no case is too cold to be solved, and no victim is forgotten."

Cabello is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of an assault by Cabello is asked to contact MSP detective Sgt. Bill Arndt at 989-615-6257 or email MSP-ColdCase@michigan.gov.