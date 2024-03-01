Michigan man charged after allegedly stealing funds from father who was in assisted living

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged with embezzlement after he allegedly used his father's funds to pay his own bills and make personal purchases, officials said.

Clayton Yorks, 44, of Battle Creek, was arraigned on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, which is a five-year felony, said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

After his father moved into an assisted living facility in November 2021, Yorks allegedly used his father's debit card to pay his bills and make other purchases that were almost equal to his father's monthly income.

This went on from November 2021 through September 2022.

Yorks allegedly had no legal authority to use his father's money.

"When a vulnerable adult moves into a residential care setting, it is not open season on their bank account and income," said Nessel. "Those who take advantage of a family member engage in an egregious breach of trust. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute these cases of suspected vulnerable adult abuse, and I encourage anyone out there who suspects such abuse to report it to my dedicated team of investigators."

Yorks was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 13, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for March 20.