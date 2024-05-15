Michigan man arrested after allegedly running over Cedar Point employee, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested in Metro Detroit after he allegedly ran over a Cedar Point traffic employee with an Escalade on Friday, police said.

Riley J. Brock, 26, was arrested at a home in Southgate Tuesday afternoon and charged with not stopping after an accident on private property, a felony of the fourth degree.

On May 10, Sandusky officers responded to an area near pole 28A at the Main Parking Lot at Cedar Point after receiving a report that a Cadillac Escalade had run over an employee.

A witness told officers that he heard the victim yell at the car to stop because they were running him over. When he looked to see what was going on, he saw the victim fall to the ground.

The driver, later identified as Brock, kept going, running over both of the victim's legs.

The witness told police he went to the driver's window and yelled for him to stop because he had just run someone over, but Brock wouldn't look at him and kept going. He was able to get the vehicle's license plate information, though.

Police say the victim said that he was bending over and picking something up when he was hit. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

They identified the vehicle belonged to a woman in Southgate, Michigan, and contacted Southgate police for assistance.