Michigan man arrested in Florida on murder, sexual assault charges

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is facing serious charges after he allegedly killed two people and sexually assaulted another at an RV campground in Florida.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, troopers received a tip from a woman who claimed Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township, Michigan, murdered his stepson inside a travel trailer at the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.

The woman also said that Jones tied her up and sexually assaulted her throughout the day before she was able to free herself and call police. Officers began a search of the area and were able to locate Jones' vehicle in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store. Jones then led officers on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

As detectives were investigating inside of the travel trailer, they located another body. None of the victims have been identified.

Jones has been charged with kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of murder. It's unclear when he'll next appear in court.

