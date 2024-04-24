Watch CBS News
Michigan man arrested with drugs, knife after being seen loitering in porta-potty

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Michigan man was arrested with drugs and a kitchen knife after he was spotted loitering in a porta-potty. 

Jessie Webber, of Allenton, was arraigned on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance and prohibited uses of chemical agents. 

At 7:45 p.m. on April 22, Macomb County deputies responded to Seven Lakes Drive in Washington Township after receiving a report about a suspicious man walking around the area carrying multiple bags, acting strange and loitering in a porta potty.

When deputies arrived, they saw Webber, who was unsteady on his feet, talking to a resident in the area. He claimed that he was a contractor working in the area and was waiting for his ride to pick him up. 

Webber admitted to using "whip-its" in the porta-potty. 

Deputies found several pills packaged in a way typical of distribution on Webber and found a large kitchen knife and ammunition for a .40 caliber gun in his backpack. 

They also discovered that Webber had fifteen credit/debit cards with multiple different names on them. 

Webber was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned on April 23 and was given a $7,500 cash/surety, no 10% bond. 

First published on April 24, 2024 / 1:59 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

